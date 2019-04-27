Ramaphosa commemorates flood victims at Makhanda Freedom Day rally

A moment of silent was observed on Freedom Day for the victims who died in floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal while more support was promised by Eastern Cape premier Phumullo Masualle. The victims were remembered by president Cyril Ramaphosa during the Freedom Day celebrations at Miki Yili stadium in Makhanda on Saturday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.