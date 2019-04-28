Brace yourself for a petrol price hike of 54 c/l from May 1

The price of petrol will increase by 54c/l at midnight on Tuesday, the department of energy confirmed on Sunday.

The price was adjusted on the basis of local and international factors.

“International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs,” the department said in a statement.

Petrol will increase by 54 c/l, diesel with 0.05% sulphur will increase by 1c/l, while the price of diesel with 0.005% sulphur will remain unchanged, the department said.