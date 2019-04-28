Ordeal still fresh for mother
Kadeni recalls crippling feelings a year after winning back her baby
The wounds are still raw for Mzamomhle mother Phumza Kadeni, who spent seven months without her baby during a bitter custody battle with her previous employer, Komga magistrate Michelle Pillay, in 2018.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.