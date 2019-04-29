Hundreds of thousands of pupils resit matric exam finals of 2018

About 350,000 pupils will sit for the first annual mid-year matric examinations as from Thursday.

Only two papers that would have been written on May 7 and 9 have been affected by the national general elections on May 8.

Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the mid-year senior certificate examination is identical to the November national senior certificate (NSC) examinations.

He said all candidates writing these exams will be allowed to combine subjects passed in the mid-year senior certificate exams last year based on the requirements for their respective qualifications to obtain either a senior certificate or a national senior certificate.

“The department is ready to administer these examinations and only papers meant to be written on 7 and 9 May have been shifted to June 13 and 14. The integrated examination computer system has been programmed to be able to assist both categories of candidates to combine the results obtained in sitting various examinations to effect an overall pass in their respective qualifications,” Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga said a total of 6,581 centres will be used for the examinations and a total of 35 marking centres have been identified.

Candidates who registered for these exams are the ones who wrote the October/November national senior certificate exams but did not meet the requirements of the NSC or those who wish to improve their performances either in terms of the subject or the type of pass obtained.

This also includes candidates who were indisposed due to ill health or a death in the family.

The results of the mid-year exams will be released on August 2.