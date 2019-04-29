Identity of man killed on PE smallholding revealed

Police have identified the elderly Port Elizabeth man who was found murdered on his smallholding on Monday morning.

Juan Lombaard, 67, was found lying on the living room floor of his home in Rocklands Road, Rocklands, on Monday by his gardener.

According to police, Lombaard - who lives alone - was found with his hands and feet bound together with an electrical cord.

By the afternoon, police confirmed that Lombaard’s next of kin had been located and informed.

The house was ransacked and the safe emptied.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the discovery was made by the gardener when he arrived at the house at about 8.45am.

“The gardener arrived at work and as per usual went to the nearby shed to change. He became suspicious when he noticed his bicycle was missing from the shed.

"He then went to the house and noticed the door standing open, but there was no response to his knocking.

"The gardener then decided to start working and became suspicious when the man failed to come and greet him,” Naidu said.

“He went back to the house and knocked again. On not getting a reply, he went into the house and found the deceased [Lombaard] tied up on the floor.”

According to Naidu, the gardener ran to the neighbouring plot where he called for help.

She said the cause of death was unknown at this stage and that a firearm is believed to be missing.

“There is a mark on his head and it is unclear if it is a gunshot wound. We are awaiting the forensic report,” she said.

A case of murder and house robbery is under investigation.