Murdered man found tied up inside house on EC smallholding

A man was found dead - with his hands and feet bound together with an electrical cord - on his smallholding in what appears to be a murder robbery.

The 67-year-old man, whose next of kin is still being tracked down, was found lying on the living room floor of his home in Rocklands, near Port Elizabeth, on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the discovery was made by the gardener at about 8.45am when he arrived at the house for work.

“The gardener went to the nearby shed to change as per usual, but became suspicious when he noticed his bicycle missing from the shed."

When he went to the house, he noticed the door standing open, but his knocking went unanswered.

"He decided to start working in the garden, but became concerned when nobody came out to greet him,” she said.