Patients die as car smashes into ambulance

Two patients died when the ambulance they were travelling in crashed in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, at the weekend, the provincial health department said on Monday.

The patients were being transported from the Lebowakgomo Hospital to the Polokwane Provincial Hospital, said department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana.

"The ambulance collided with a vehicle that was allegedly travelling at a high speed and failed to stop at a traffic light in the Polokwane CBD. One patient died on impact, leaving one patient and the EMS crew critically injured," said Shikwambana.

"The second patient succumbed to injuries in hospital."

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba bemoaned the incident.

"As a department we are saddened that these patients met their untimely deaths while en route to receive treatment in order to improve their health.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recoveries to the those who were injuried," Ramathuba said.