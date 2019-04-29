Police fire rubber bullets at Bhisho protesters

Chaotic scenes erupted in Bhisho on Monday morning as protesting members of the Bhisho Ratepayers Association clashed with police, who fired rubber bullets to try and disperse the crowd.

The protest is believed to have started in the early hours of this morning over poor service delivery.

Hundreds of Bhisho residents blockaded entries to the provincial capital with burning tyres, causing delays and traffic mayhem.

Eastern Cape provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department said motorists should use alternative routes.

"Our officials are on top of the situation together with other law enforcement officials like the police. We are currently diverting traffic to other roads."

Binqose confirmed that protesters have blocked traffic on busy routes including the R63 near Peelton, R63 near Bhisho Hospital, R63 near the Bhiso Massacre Memorial and in front of provincial legislature.

This is a developing story.