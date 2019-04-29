SA judiciary will never be captured: chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says the judiciary will never be captured and contends that the executive should not play a role in the appointment of judges and other court officials - nor interfere with the running of the courts.

Mogoeng made these remarks during television station eNCA's In Conversation with Chief Justice in which he reflected on the state of the judiciary as the country entered its 25th anniversary of the post-apartheid dispensation.

He was adamant that of the three pillars of state (executive, legislative and the judiciary), the judiciary was least corrupt and incapable of being captured by corrupt businesses or politicians.