News

WATCH | Something fishy: Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'simple, healthy meal'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 29 April 2019

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is known for not holding back when it comes to Twitter. Whether it's politics or current affairs, Mboweni speaks his mind and is always ready for the responses.

On Sunday morning, he took a break from the serious stuff and  kept it casual by letting his followers in on the meal he was having ahead of his door-to-door elections campaign in Polokwane. And his followers were here for the Lucky Star fish in hot chilli sauce. 

Some of his followers argued that fish was a bad choice, especially if he would be engaging in door-to-door campaigning, while some teased his choice of "hot chilli sauce". 

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tito Mboweni "prepares" a healthy simple meal before work
Welcome to Something's Cooking TV!
X