Butterworth man beaten to death in WSU student digs

A 28-year-old Butterworth man, who was allegedly part of a gang that terrorised Walter Sisulu University students living in a privately-owned residence, was beaten to death by unknown people. The man was found inside the student digs, but reportedly died after being admitted to hospital. Butterworth police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday at a Zazulwana-based residence.

