'Drunk' PE hospital clerk suspended pending investigation

An admissions clerk who appeared drunk in a video taken at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital has been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.

Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s spokesperson Mava Scott told HeraldLIVE that the employee would be issued with disciplinary charges on Tuesday.

The video that went viral last week shows the man on duty behind the admissions desk at Livingstone hospital’s emergency unit. In the video he can barely speak, slurring his words while holding onto a wall.