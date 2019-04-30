EL cyclist attacked and robbed in Beacon Bay

The Eastern Cape cycling community has been warned to take extra precautions on the road after a cyclist was attacked near Nompumulelo last week. Etienne Sirgel, who works at Correctional Services in East London, was passing the entrance to the township just before 5am last Friday when he encountered a man carrying a bag on the side of the road.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.