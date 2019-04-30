More than 700 protesters clash with police over high cost of Bhisho power

Gas, shooting, arrests at electricity protests

Chaos resulted in Bhisho on Monday, as police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of protesters demanding the cost of electricity be dramatically reduced. More than 700 protesters from the Bhisho Rates and Services Payers Association (Braspa) clashed with police as major roads into the city were barricaded with burning tyres and rubbish, causing major traffic delays.

