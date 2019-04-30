President declares seven days of mourning for SA flood victims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared seven days of national mourning for those who lost their lives in the recent floods which ravaged parts of South Africa.

The presidency said Ramaphosa had instructed that the national flag "fly at half-mast at every station in the country from May 1 to 7 2019 as a mark of respect and in observance of seven days of national mourning for people who lost their lives".

Ramaphosa visited flood-stricken communities and assured residents that the government would help communities in their rescue and recovery efforts. He also welcomed material and social support extended to affected communities by various sectors of society.

"The president has expressed the profound appreciation of the government and people of South Africa for the messages of support received from governments around the world in relation to the recent floods," said the presidency on Tuesday.

"President Ramaphosa equally appreciates the international messages of congratulation extended to South Africa in recognition of our celebration of 25 years of freedom and democracy."