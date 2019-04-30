Saving Fort Hare a huge challenge for new head
Professor Loyiso Nongxa’s first task as administrator of the University of Fort Hare will be to ensure an independent investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at the university. This was revealed on Monday by higher education & training department director-general Gwebinkundla Qonde.
