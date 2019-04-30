News

WATCH | Jacob Zuma's boxing video with Duduzane pulls a punch with fans

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 30 April 2019

Former president Jacob Zuma is no stranger to sending Twitter to an overdrive with his posts and he has done it again - this time by posting a video of him and his infamous son Duduzane, showing us that Karate Kid and Jackie Chan have nothing on them. 

The video is captioned "He who hesitates, meditates in a horizontal position" which is a quote by Ed Parker, an American martial artist and the founder of American Kenpo karate. 

This is not the first time Zuma has taken to Twitter to share his father and son moments with Duduzane. Earlier this year, the former president posted a picture of the two exchanging fists.

His followers quickly jumped into the comments, some to admire the two and missing their own fathers, with some saying they were impressed with uBaba's reflexes considering his age. 

Zuma has appeared by his son's side as a show of support during his numerous court appearances.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'He who hesitates, meditates in a horizontal position.' - JZ’s boxing has ...
Tito Mboweni "prepares" a healthy simple meal before work
X