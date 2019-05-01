Failing health system in spotlight ahead of vote

Health spending in South Africa accounts for 8.8 percent of GDP. However less than half of that is spent within the public sector and 4.6 percent of GDP is spent within the private sector.

In 2017, that imbalance was reflected by only 10 percent of the black majority having health insurance, compared to 71.7 percent of the white minority.

But the ANC proposal is "entirely unfeasible and places the stability of the national fiscus at risk," according to the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party.

DA policy is to work with private healthcare insurance companies to extend low-cosy coverage to more than 50 percent of citizens.

Speaking outside Baragwanath, DA provincial shadow health minister Jack Bloom said the flagship hospital was at breaking point.

"I know that people here can wait as long as three years to have a hip operation, and the medical negligence claims in the maternity section are sky high," he said.

Over 60 vacancies for doctors and 300 for nurses have been left unfilled at the hospital -- which has a total staff strength of around 6,000 -- due to budget cuts.

Budget 'falling behind'

"They promised us they were going to build five hospitals in Soweto to take the pressure off and all they have done is built one," said another hospital doctor who did not wished to be named.

The vast and crumbling Baragwanath hospital has approximately 3,200 beds for some 1.5 million surrounding residents while also serving as a teaching hospital and a referral hospital from across South Africa and even across Africa.

Deputy director-general for health in South Africa Yogan Pillay told AFP it was clear the government budget "is falling behind the need".

"Budgets are allocated to a facility on the basis of the people in that catchment area but if we have an influx -- including internal migration -- then people run short of supplies," he said.

"We have to increase the efficiency in both the public and the private sector."

South Africa has made strides in its treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis, but the election seems to offer little immediate hope of improvements to healthcare.

The system is crippled by "poor leadership and governance at all levels," said senior lecturer and public health specialist doctor Kerrin Begg.

"It will need to be strengthened substantially, especially in terms of physical infrastructure and human resources."