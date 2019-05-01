Leaders made to sit in hot sun at rally
National and provincial tripartite alliance leaders attending a May Day rally on Wednesday in Mthatha were forced to abandon the comfort of a sheltered stage and tents and made to sit in the scorching heat, after hundreds of those in attendance demanded that they do so.
