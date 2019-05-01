The world will not slow me down, Caster vows
Star loses appeal against rules governing acceptable amounts of testosterone in female athletes
Caster Semenya has four options, but for now she is choosing only one: the Olympic 800m champion will fight on.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.