WATCH | Cosatu workers march, deliver memorandum to mayor and speaker

Cosatu affiliated workers marched in King William's Town to hand over a memorandum at the municipal offices.

KWT Cosatu branch secretary Malusi Mamkeli read from the petition, which cited the unjustifiable billing of water, failure by Metro cops to police shops owned by foreign nationals and drug addiction in the Buffalo City Metropolitan area.

Mayor Xola Pakati and council speaker Alfred Mtsi accepted the petition, which Pakati signed while promising to engage Cosatu’s leadership.