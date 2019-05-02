Bheki Cele dismisses 'raids' of senior politicians' offices as a scam by tsotsis

Members of President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive have been victims of a scam whereby thugs pretending to be Hawks officers ask for money in exchange for giving them false information about raids on their offices, according to police minister Bheki Cele.

Cele revealed this to journalists while responding to a question following weekend reports that certain senior leaders in the ANC were targeted for raids and investigations, and would be excluded from Ramaphosa's new, trimmed national executive after the elections.

Independent Newspapers quoted co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Obed Bapela as saying Hawks generals had tipped him off that his office would be raided this week as part of an "unspecified" investigation against him.

Cele said Bapela wasn't the first minister to complain about this. "If I am not mistaken, he is the ninth minister that has received this message of him being investigated by the so-called Hawks ..." said Cele.

He said the people behind the scam were not members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks], but "tsotsis" whose modus operandi was to call and ask, "why are you fighting, you guys within the ANC?".