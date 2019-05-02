Plane crashes outside East London, two injured

Two people were injured after a light aircraft crashed at Wings Park airfield outside East London on Wednesday evening.

Pilot Willie Pieterse, founder of the aviation club, and another person, are being treated at a local hospital.

The two seater aeroplane only flew for about 100 meters before losing power and plunging into the bushes, Pieterse's business partner Patrick Hill told the Dispatch.

Hill said the Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation. "Unfortunately we can not share more about the incident because it is a subject of an investigation by the CAA. Both people are doing fine in hospital, they are being treated for minor injuries. The plane stalled mid air and dove into the bushes."

Pieterse and Hill started the flying club in 2006 with James Wardle and Steve Onions. The four are listed as shareholders on the Wings Park website.