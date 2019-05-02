News

The Kebbles' 'pin-striped bandit', Mark Wellesley-Wood, dies

By timeslive - 02 May 2019
UK-SA mining executive Mark Wellesley-Wood has died at 67.
UK-SA mining executive Mark Wellesley-Wood has died at 67.
Image: Robbie Tshabalala © Financial Mail.

The businessman who took on the Kebbles, former DRDGold CEO Mark Wellesley-Wood, has died at the age of 67, the mining company confirmed on Thursday.

"Noting with sadness the sudden and untimely passing of Mark Wellesley-Wood," DRDGold's board and executive extended their heartfelt condolences to his wife, Shona, and family.

The cause of death has not been made public.

He had a career spanning four decades in mining, most notably at DRDGold.

Roger Kebble dies of gunshot wound

Roger Kebble‚ father of the late Brett Kebble‚ has died.more Talk Radio 702 reported his son‚ Guy Kebble‚ confirming that he shot himself in his car. ...
News
3 years ago

Wellesley-Wood accused Roger Kebble of fraud relating to DRDGold's Australasia activities and ousted him from the DRDGold board.

Brett Kebble, Roger's infamous son, thereafter referred to him as "a pin-striped bandit".

His death was first announced by KEFI Minerals, a gold exploration and development company with projects in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, which said in a statement on April 29 that it "regrets the sudden passing" of Wellesley-Wood, its chair.

"Mr Wellesley-Wood was a gentleman of the highest integrity and discipline, a true professional who made a great contribution to the industry internationally over decades and to our company in recent years," said KEFI Minerals.

MiningMX.com reported that Wellesley-Wood's sudden death came as he had planned to fully embrace retirement and had recently bought a house in Scotland. The publication said he is survived by three children and a grandchild.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

CAS dismisses Semenya appeal over IAAF testosterone regulations
CeeBoo sings Stand Up For Love by Destiny's Child
X