The Kebbles' 'pin-striped bandit', Mark Wellesley-Wood, dies

The businessman who took on the Kebbles, former DRDGold CEO Mark Wellesley-Wood, has died at the age of 67, the mining company confirmed on Thursday.

"Noting with sadness the sudden and untimely passing of Mark Wellesley-Wood," DRDGold's board and executive extended their heartfelt condolences to his wife, Shona, and family.

The cause of death has not been made public.

He had a career spanning four decades in mining, most notably at DRDGold.