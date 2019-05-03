'I'm alive and I feel loved': Woman shot in the face in Fourways speaks

Samantha Wade, who was shot in broad daylight in Fourways, Johannesburg, about six weeks ago, has opened up in a heartfelt letter about what happened.

Wade was shot on the corner of Cedar Road and Cedar Avenue West while driving a silver convertible Mercedes-Benz on March 19. The shooter, a businessman, fled in a white Range Rover and committed suicide a few kilometres away.

The type of ammunition used in the shooting caused severe trauma, but Wade has made a remarkable recovery.

Her family has been her mouthpiece on her road to recovery, Wade said in the letter, which she shared with the Good Things Guy website.

"I don't think anyone quite believed it would be so soon, but here I am on the long road to recovery. I am going to be okay. I am alive, and I feel loved.