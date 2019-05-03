Julius Malema and radio caller in 'necklacing' war of words

The horrific spectre of apartheid-era necklacing played out during a live radio interview with EFF leader Julius Malema on Friday.

The party boss promised a caller to Power FM that he would have "put two tyres" on him. The caller, identified as "Muzi", had moments earlier said Malema deserved to be necklaced for selling out the African child in Pretoria and Johannesburg after the 2016 local government elections.

In the 1980s, "necklacing" was the practice of execution carried out by forcing a car tyre, filled with petrol, around a victim's chest and arms, and then setting it on fire.

Muzi accused Malema of being a "sellout" by working with DA mayors in Johannesburg and Tshwane after the 2016 local government elections. The EFF had formed coalitions with the DA to unseat the ANC from those metros.

"You have failed the African child, especially the ones in the metros that you have given to your bosses. The EFF is the gardener. You are gardeners to the white people. You have sold out," Muzi said.