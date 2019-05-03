Renewed plea for homes from shack dwellers
More than 300 shack dwellers pleaded with human settlements deputy minister Zoe Kota-Mpeko for decent housing when she visited Mdantsane’s NU1 on Friday.
More than 300 shack dwellers pleaded with human settlements deputy minister Zoe Kota-Mpeko for decent housing when she visited Mdantsane’s NU1 on Friday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.