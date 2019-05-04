Minister Mkhize concern over Stutt
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize expressed concern over the living conditions of some of Stutterheim residents during an oversight visit to the troubled Amahlati Local Municipality on Friday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.