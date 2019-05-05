Church leader links Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule to formation of ATM

Head of the SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ Buyisile Ngqulwana has linked former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule to the formation of a new opposition party, the African Transformation Movement.

In an affidavit drawn up in support of an urgent electoral court application by the messianic council challenging the registration of the party, led by Mzwanele Manyi, and its intention to contest the election, Ngqulwana details “consultation sessions” with Zuma and Magashule about an alternative party to the Cyril Ramaphosa-led ANC.

