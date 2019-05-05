Opponent of new party claims he’s a marked man

Buyisile Ngqulwana not only has an extraordinary tale to tell about the origin of the African Transformation Party (ATM) but also of how he miraculously escaped hitmen in the Western Cape, only to fall foul of the law himself. Ngqulwana is the Messianic Churches stalwart who is asking the IEC to deregister ATM.

