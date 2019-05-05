Senior political journalist Ngwako Modjadji dies in alleged hit-and-run

A City Press senior political reporter, Ngwako Modjadji, has died in what is believed to have been a hit-and-run accident, the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) confirmed on Sunday.

He died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 40-year-old had a national diploma in journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. He had worked at the Citizen and Sowetan newspapers, as well as Drum magazine, before joining City Press in 2018.

According to his uncle, Sonti Modjadji, Ngwako was at e'Social Link in Soweto and was crossing Impala Road to catch an Uber.

"It was indeed a hit-and-run. But the number plate stayed behind at the scene. Ngwako died at the scene," Sonti said.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Sunday.