Traditional leaders step in as KZN protesters threaten election disruptions

As rumours swirled in the Ndwedwe area north of Durban that angry residents would protest and disrupt Wednesday’s election, traditional leaders and political figureheads were forced to step in and avoid a polling disaster.

On Saturday, 19 traditional leaders - including amakhosi and izinduna - teamed up with the Ndwedwe municipal mayor, Nkosinathi Chili, and other senior political leaders to calm residents following a spate of protests in recent weeks.

Starting from early April, residents have blocked roads with burning tyres, with water and RDP housing at the top of their grievances. The municipality said some of the roads had been “destroyed”.

“There had been rumours of a group of vigilantes and protesters who allegedly plan to stop residents of Ndwedwe from exercising their democratic right of voting. It is also alleged that this group wants to disrupt national election processes from Monday and Tuesday, affecting special votes, until Wednesday,” the municipality said.