It's a boy! 5 things to know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's baby

The couple confirmed that they wanted to keep the details around the birth of their first child "private" earlier this month, so we're not sure when we'll get the chance to feast our eyes on a photo of their bundle of joy, or find out what they've named him.

While we wait in eager anticipation, here are some things we DO know about Britain's newest royal:

1. HE WON'T NECESSARILY BE A PRINCE

In 1917, King George V decreed that only the oldest son of the Prince of Wale's oldest son would be given the title His Royal Highness (HRH) and be able to call himself a prince. That's why Prince William's first born son, Prince George, automatically qualified.