First day of special voting marred by protests

Protests marked the first day of special voting in parts of the Eastern Cape, as police warned they would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards disruptions and criminality at voting stations.

The home of Steve Biko and the Black Consciousness Movement was shut down on Monday as Ginsberg residents took to the streets, blocking access to the town with burning tyres and rocks.

Independent Electoral Commission officials conducting special votes in the township, located just outside King William’s Town, were threatened with violence when they tried to enter Ginsberg.

A group of men carrying rocks and sticks stormed towards Daily Dispatch journalists, threatening to burn their vehicle and assault them.

Residents were protesting for houses, jobs and for roads to be maintained.

A private contractor, who had been called to fix a water problem in the township, was stoned and blocked from entering the area. A truck carrying building material was also stoned.

About 20 policemen, who witnessed the stoning, were seen sitting in their vehicles and keeping an eye on the protesters. One officer told the Daily Dispatch: “You are entering [Ginsberg] at your own risk.”