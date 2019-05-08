Tempers flare for voters who realise that the stakes are higher than ever

Among those who got down to the business of the day was Bokang Maragelo, 28, a first-time voter.

He said he hopes to see more young people in positions of power. "I'm voting for jobs. I want to see more young people in parliament and participating in the political atmosphere, so that there are new bright ideas. I feel some of these political parties don't involve us and I hope my vote changes something," said Maragelo.

He said he had decided not to vote in previous elections because he did not see the need to do so. "I've been abstaining [from voting] for the past few years, but this time around there's a lot at stake in the political atmosphere. We are at a time where everything is at stake. I felt compelled to vote," he said.

Another first-time voter, 19-year-old Alex Brown, said voting for him was both exciting and nerve-wracking. "It was quite quick. I enjoyed the voting. I was nervous and excited at the same time."

He said he was voting to see change in Vereeniging, where he was born. "My mom lives there. It would be nice to have a clean-up there, and for people to get proper education because schools there are run down and people don't care if you pass or fail," he said.