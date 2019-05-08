Unable to vote – a loan shark has her ID
‘Our clients understand the procedure ... We are not forcing anyone’
It’s illegal‚ but the mashonisas keep IDs and bank cards.East London resident Nomfundiso, 33,* did not vote on Wednesday. Not because she did not want to‚ but because a loan shark had her ID.
