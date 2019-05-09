3 dangerous inmates on the loose
Probe into Middledrift jailbreak mystery under way, say authorities
Three days after three “very dangerous” prisoners escaped from an Eastern Cape prison, the department of correctional services still does not know how they managed to get out.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.