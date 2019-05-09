IEC promises to sort out Western Cape ballot paper shortages

The Electoral Commission in the Western Cape has acknowledged the shortage of ballot papers in voting stations in Cape Town, and said it was addressing the matter.

IEC provincial head Courtney Sampson attributed the shortage to voters voting at stations where they were not registered. This meant ballot papers had to move around and follow the voters.

“At the moment, our greatest challenge is the moving around of ballot papers to voting stations where they are running low and running out,” he said.

But, he added, ballot papers were being distributed to all the stations that had complained about theirs running out.