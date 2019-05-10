NPA shows 'serious concern' as Mandela funeral fraud case against Mkolo is withdrawn
The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, has expressed serious concern over the withdrawal of the case against controversial Eastern Cape ANC leader Pumlani Mkolo and 10 others implicated in the Nelson Mandela memorial fraud scandal.
