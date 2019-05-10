Pastor denies sex assault allegations

Sackey argues jealousy is behind flurry of charges levelled against him, as he now fights to secure bail

PREMIUM

A prominent Eastern Cape pastor was on Friday accused in court of being a sexual predator who abused six girls and women, aged between 14 and 24, by luring them under the pretext that they would join him in a prayer service.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.