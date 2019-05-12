News

Seven prisoners escape from police holding cells

By Nico Gous - 12 May 2019
Seven awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the police holding cells in Modimolle on Saturday.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt to recapture seven suspects who escaped from police holding cells.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the seven awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the police holding cells in Modimolle on Saturday at about 8pm.

“It is alleged that these prisoners escaped during the routine service by the police … The circumstances around this escaping incident is the subject of the ongoing police investigations.”

The seven escapees are:

  • Polano Ndebele;
  • Thapelo Mello;
  • Themba Ncube;
  • Sello Rengane;
  • Mpho Obvious Lesese;
  • Kenneth Shuma; and
  • Kazen Dluwayo.

Anyone with more information can call Cpt Richard Boshomane at 079-894-5501 or the crime stop number 086-001-0111.

