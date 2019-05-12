Andrew Turnbull involved in fatal accident

"Two vehicles collided head on at about 2.30pm. Two occupants were declared dead on the scene (driver and a passenger) and one sustained critical injuries," Rantjie said.

"A Mercedes Benz with two occupants, including the driver, was travelling from Port Alfred and collided with a Jaguar travelling from Kenton. The number of occupants in the Jaguar has not been confirmed."

On Sunday night, the Dispatch confirmed the Jaguar belongs to Andrew Turnbull.