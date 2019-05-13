Three killed in Kei Cuttings crash

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a bakkie on the N2 near the Kei Cuttings at about 1.30pm on Monday.

Transport department spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said a Toyota light delivery vehicle overtook another vehicle before colliding head-on with an approaching Mercedes-Benz truck.

Rantjie said three occupants of the bakkie who died were trapped due to the impact of the collision. "No injuries have been reported from the truck," she said.

This comes after 19 people were injured and two died when an overloaded bakkie overturned and crashed into the boundary wall of a building in KwaNobuhle on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the bakkie had 21 occupants with 19 people crammed on the back.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said when the driver lost control, some were flung off the back as it veered off the road and overturned.

"The white Isuzu was travelling in Ponana Tini Road ... when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it overturned," he said.

"The bakkie struck a boundary wall of Mzamomhle Special School and it came to a halt inside the school premises."

The victims were identified as Busisiwe Hempe, 26, and Thembelani Mapu, 28.

Nkohli said the 19 injured, including the driver, were taken to hospital.

In another accident, at about 4am on Sunday, a 31-year-old Port Elizabeth man was arrested after allegedly crashing into two pedestrians and four stationary cars in Beach Road.

One pedestrian died on the scene while the other, a 26-year old woman from Zwide, sustained serious injuries.

The driver was arrested for drunk driving, culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.