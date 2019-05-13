WATCH | Thieves kill truck driver after rock thrown through windscreen
A truck driver was killed on the N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape when a rock was allegedly thrown through his windshield on Sunday morning.
"The Time Link driver who sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning - our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. A life taken too soon. A life taken at its peak," the SA Long-Distance Truckers wrote on their Facebook page.
According to social media reports, the incident happened about 5am. The truck crashed and was allegedly looted.
In a video of the incident circulating on social media, when the rock apparently hits the steering wheel, another person is seen resting on a bunk bed in the truck.
Time Link Cargo CEO Kamal Mitoo confirmed the identity of the driver who died as Christopher Kgomo.
Mitoo said Kgomo and a second driver were transporting R2.5m worth of clothing to Cape Town when someone threw a rock at the truck.
The rock struck Kgomo, but it did not kill him on impact. The second driver, who was resting in a bunk bed, tried to take control of the truck before it crashed.
Mitoo said Kgomo was still alive after the crash, but thieves trampled him before looting the truck. Mitoo said Kgomo’s death was a tragedy. "It’s a sad day for us."
Mitoo said Kgomo was the second driver from the company to die in the past 15 years and added that the company had been relatively lucky in escaping such incidents.
"Stoning trucks is becoming the norm."
The company wants the police to change the case from malicious damage to property to a murder charge.