WATCH | Trevor Noah slams Julius Malema
On the day before the final results of the 2019 general elections were due to be released, a video of Trevor Noah slamming EFF leader Julius Malema on his American TV show, The Daily Show, has gone viral.
The video, which was published on The Daily Show's Twitter account, immediately caught the attention of South Africans after Noah referred to Malema as a "popular anti-establishment politician".
"If you think Trump is bad, wait until you see how Julius treats the press," said Trevor before various videos of the politician were played.
“Julius Malema talks about genocide like he’s remodeling his kitchen.”— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 10, 2019
If you think Trump is bad, meet South Africa’s anti-establishment politician. Full piece: https://t.co/vGpwtWoaZb pic.twitter.com/A8SRsRSLAR
UPDATE: The clip appears to have been deleted off The Daily Show's Twitter feed. However, that has not stopped users from sharing the video on social media.
Trevor hit out on Eff julius Malema?????? video pic.twitter.com/KP3G1b0SUv— Meme police (@frista_1) May 11, 2019
Noah's comments drew mixed reaction on social media and saw him shoot straight to the trends list in South Africa.
Here's a snapshot of the reaction.
The EFF's Floyd Shivambu took to social media to call Noah a “puppet of establishment".
Americans are historically known for puppeteering black people, and this one has fallen right into their doings. He’s a clown, and doesn’t deserve to be dignified. Genocide in SA? He must be called Trevor Missing, the puppet of the establishment! https://t.co/980oyqVFat— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) May 10, 2019
Zindzi Mandela retweeted Shivambu's message while Malema also had a not so subtle message.
The comment has continued to be a major discussion point on social media. Some people have pointed out that Noah has previously taken shots at former president Jacob Zuma‚ while others have said the timing of the clip (during the result of the general elections) was suspicious.
- TimesLIVE
#TrevorNaoh just played videos of the things Julius #Malema SAID WITH HIS OWN MOUTH. Lol, things that are on YouTube for Christ sakes, things y’all applaud #Julius for saying here. Now #Trevor is the bad guy?— Xplosiv (@xplosivsa) May 12, 2019
For thuse who blame our reactions on trever noah's reMark's on CIC and he whole EFF family please check what Americans say in their respond. It's so sad that international black community sees hope in our leader more than us https://t.co/NYvAUvaSXr @EFFSouthAfrica @MYANC— Lesiba Ledwaba (@nshela) May 12, 2019
The issue is not the fact that Julius Malema said those things, it is that Trevor Noah and his team took the comments out of context, claimed that Malema was worse than Trump, and ignored Malema's progressive comments. Take the whole man, not just your hot take. pic.twitter.com/O6pJB4Ce5J— George Carlin Stan Account (@Tioranta) May 11, 2019
Trevor just played videos of the things Julius Maleka SAID WITH HIS OWN MOUTH. Lol things that are on YouTube for Christ sakes, things y’all applaud Julius for saying here. Now Trevor is the bad guy? ?— Bra Nape ®️ (@Nape_MM) May 10, 2019
#BlockTrevorNoah#BlockTrevorNoah#BlockTrevorNoah #BlockTrevorNoah#BlockTrevorNoah#BlockTrevorNoah #BlockTrevorNoah#BlockTrevorNoah#BlockTrevorNoah— Asiy'funi iAgenda Yama Capitalist (@ThatDick_Teekay) May 10, 2019
Trevor Noah is getting too big for his shoes. pic.twitter.com/Db9ZTNpKxU
Trevor Noah is now being used by the US to disseminate Propaganda against our own African leaders? He's actually doing more damage to our African reputation by perpuating African stereotypes. Julius Malema is not my fave but this is unacceptable, all this for a few white laughs? https://t.co/D6gpfj1Zlt— Tumelo Mapaa ??? (@DjNewSouthAfric) May 10, 2019
Trevor Noah used to troll Jacob Zuma and we would all laugh. Now that he has trolled See Eye See he’s being called names... pic.twitter.com/7qO1A2fD6K— Black_Putin (@Black_Putin_) May 10, 2019
The likes of Chris Hani and Steve Biko, amongst others, died because of people who thought of them like Trevor Noah is talking about Julius Malema. The likes of Patrice Lumumba, Martin Luther King Jnr. Trevor needs to start thinking careful about his jokes...— Kokwele M. Phillix ?? (@Matome_Kay) May 10, 2019
1. Julius Malema said all those hilarious things.— Property Guy ?? (@Thakhani_R) May 10, 2019
2. Trevor Noah is a comedian whose job is to make jokes and not a South African ambassador.
Leave the dude alone!