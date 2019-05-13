News

WATCH | Trevor Noah slams Julius Malema

By Jessica Levitt - 13 May 2019
Trevor Noah joked that he could take a cue from Malema on how to deal with criticism about his outfit.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

On the day before the final results of the 2019 general elections were due to be released, a video of Trevor Noah slamming EFF leader Julius Malema on his American TV show, The Daily Show, has gone viral.

The video, which was published on The Daily Show's Twitter account, immediately caught the attention of South Africans after Noah referred to Malema as a "popular anti-establishment politician".

"If you think Trump is bad, wait until you see how Julius treats the press," said Trevor before various videos of the politician were played.

UPDATE: The clip appears to have been deleted off The Daily Show's Twitter feed. However, that has not stopped users from sharing the video on social media.

Noah's comments drew mixed reaction on social media and saw him shoot straight to the trends list in South Africa.

Here's a snapshot of the reaction.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu took to social media to call Noah a “puppet of establishment".

 

Zindzi Mandela retweeted Shivambu's message while Malema also had a not so subtle message.

The clip appears to have been deleted off The Daily Show's Twitter and Facebook pages. But that hasn't stopped it from being shared on social media.

The comment has continued to be a major discussion point on social media. Some people have pointed out that Noah has previously taken shots at former president Jacob Zuma‚ while others have said the timing of the clip (during the result of the general elections) was suspicious.

- TimesLIVE

