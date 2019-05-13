Young woman drowns at Kenton

A 20-year-old woman died after being swept out to sea at Kenton-on-Sea’s main beach on Sunday afternoon.

NSRI Port Alfred deputy station commander Stephen Slade said they were called to the scene at about 3.30pm.

Slade said when they arrived, a bystander was already performing CPR in an effort to revive Akhona Skepu.

“Paramedics continued with advanced life support resuscitation efforts but sadly after all efforts were exhausted the female was declared deceased,” he said.

“It appears from reports gathered at the scene that while swimming in the surf, the female was swept out to sea, caught in rip currents.”

Slade said the current swept Skepu back towards the beach where an onlooker waded into the surf and rescued her.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said an inquest case was under investigation and no foul play was suspected.