Chief cop shoots 7 in row over parking

An Eastern Cape police station commander has been accused of randomly firing on civilians. Seven people were injured. Qumbu station commander Colonel Mavela Feke was accused by victims and the Qumbu shopping centre manager of firing live bullets to resolve a row over a parking space. Bystanders said two drivers were arguing over a parking bay and one of them phoned the police.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.