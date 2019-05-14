Controversial pastor’s wife says like Jesus, he has been crucified for healing others

PREMIUM

Celeste Lukau‚ the wife of flamboyant pastor Alph Lukau‚ has likened her husband to Jesus‚ saying he has been crucified for helping to heal others. She said the couple’s five children had been mocked and traumatised at school after an embarrassing fake-resurrection scandal in February. The “hatred and judgment” from people was very painful for them‚ she said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.