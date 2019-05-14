Controversial pastor’s wife says like Jesus, he has been crucified for healing others
Celeste Lukau‚ the wife of flamboyant pastor Alph Lukau‚ has likened her husband to Jesus‚ saying he has been crucified for helping to heal others. She said the couple’s five children had been mocked and traumatised at school after an embarrassing fake-resurrection scandal in February. The “hatred and judgment” from people was very painful for them‚ she said.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.