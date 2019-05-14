Gift of new wheels has trio on move

Three excited beneficiaries received the gift of mobility on Monday morning as Spar and the Daily Dispatch handed over specialised wheelchairs to them.

The handover was made possible by funds raised at the 2018 Spar Daily Dispatch Summer Fun Run, which saw 2,500 participants enjoy a walk, run or ride along the Esplanade in East London in November.

Over R25,000 was raised for beneficiaries at the wheelchair-friendly race.

On Monday, car accident survivor, Elroy Fortune, 55, and Angelo Walker, 25, and Litha Soldati, 18, who both live with cerebral palsy, received the new wheelchairs.

The initiative’s fourth beneficiary, 13-year-old Abanathi Mbono, who was also earmarked to receive a wheelchair, died in April.

The beneficiaries were all chosen via The Sweet Hearts Foundation, a company whose mission is to provide wheelchairs to those who need them most.