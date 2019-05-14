WATCH | Mandela fraud accused off the hook – for now

Fraud charges against suspended ANC Dr WB Rubusana regional chair Pumlani Mkolo and all those accused of fraud relating to former president Nelson Mandela’s funeral in 2013 were provisionally withdrawn in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday morning. There was jubilation from hundreds of their supporters gathered outside court.

